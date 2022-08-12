J’can wanted man held in Cayman to appear in St Catherine court Friday Loop Jamaica

Rudolph Shaw, St Catherine’s most wanted man who fled to Cayman where he led armed police on a dramatic chase before being held, is to appear in court Friday.

Shaw, alias Boxer, is to face the St Catherine Parish Court for the first time on one count of murder. He is being investigated for two other murders.

He remains in custody.

Shaw was wanted in connection with multiple murders and several shootings in St Catherine and was considered to be one of the most wanted men in both police divisions in the parish when he fled the country.

The wanted man resurfaced in the Cayman Islands in July. After some coordination between law enforcement agencies in Jamaica and Cayman, a manhunt was started.

In early July, the Cayman Islands’ Firearms Response Unit officers, travelling in a marked service vehicle, approached a vehicle with two occupants, one of whom was Shaw. The occupants of the vehicle attempted to evade the police and rammed into the police vehicle, causing their vehicle to become disabled.

Police captured Shaw; however, the other man escaped on foot. He was arrested and charged with illegally entering the country.

Shaw was escorted to Jamaica on July 27, 2022, by CBC and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers and was handed over to the Jamaica authorities.