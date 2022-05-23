J’can who tried to flee country gets 12 yrs for American’s death | Loop Jamaica

Sonniman Walker, the wanted man who was arrested last year after attempting to flee by boat to a neighbouring country, was on Friday sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison for the killing of a United States citizen in St James.

Walker, otherwise called ‘Short Man’, had initially been charged with the murder of 65-year-old Theodore Walling, who was found dead in St James in March of 2020. He was also charged with robbery with aggravation relative to the same incident.

However, Walker pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and simple larceny when he appeared in the St James Circuit Court.

On Friday, presiding judge, Justice Andrea Thomas, sentenced the convict to 12 years in prison for manslaughter and one year on the charge of simple larceny.

The sentences will, however, run concurrently, meaning that Walker will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison.

Walling, a retired quality control inspector, was reportedly vacationing in the island when he was murdered.

It was reported that the American was found inside a room at a guesthouse with multiple stab wounds. Several of his personal belongings were missing.

The police were alerted, and Walling was later pronounced dead.

As part of the police’s probe, surveillance footage was examined at the guesthouse, which revealed a male leaving Walling’s room.

The male was subsequently identified as Walker, who had been seen with Walling hours before the latter’s body was discovered.

Subsequent attempts to locate Walker initially failed.

In a renewed attempt to locate him, Walker was listed on the May 12, 2021 edition of the police’s social media initiative, ‘Wanted Wednesdays’, which is geared at showcasing persons identified as suspects in relation to various serious crimes across the island.

Two days later, Walker was finally apprehended in Rocky Point, Clarendon.

“Investigators said that based on information gathered, Walker was attempting to flee to Haiti,” a post from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said on Saturday.

In commenting on the conviction, Deputy Superintendent of Police Du-Wayne Dixon, who is in charge of the Area One Major Investigations Division (MID), gave commendations to his team and the supporting force experts who helped to build a strong case.

“Our team at Area One MID pursued every line of investigation relentlessly,” he said. “We also received tremendous support from the St James Division and the Technical Services Division.

“I want to make special mention of Detective Corporal Logan Thomas from the Criminal Records Office, whose expertise in the area of latent print examination was a key factor in the case,” added Dixon.