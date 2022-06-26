J’can witness attacked in Cayman jail for testimony against ‘druggist’ | Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican man who entered the Cayman Islands illegally, was spared a mandatory 10-year sentence for possession of two illegal firearms after he gave evidence against his co-accused in the same drugs and gun case.

In fact, the 42-year-old Jamaican, Andrew Beckford, was reportedly attacked in prison on Monday by the same man he gave evidence against in court.

According to the Cayman News Service, Beckford appeared in court last week, and Justice Cheryll Richards credited the Jamaican significantly for his testimony against his co-defendant, Dencle Vic Barnes.

Beckford is now expected to serve 30 months in prison, a significant reduction from the mandatory 10 years he was to receive under Cayman law.

The Jamaican could also soon return to the island, as he has already served many months in jail since his arrest two years ago.

According to the media report, Beckford was found shipwrecked in a canoe at an area known as Spotts in May 2020. He was subsequently arrested after 60 pounds of ganja was found in the canoe.

Two handguns with 61 rounds of ammunition were also found on the vessel.

Following his arrest, Beckford admitted to drug smuggling and gave the police information regarding Barnes.

The Jamaican said he never agreed to smuggle the drugs all the way to Cayman, but was to transport it to another boat.

Throughout the case last month, Beckford was reportedly “consistently” threatened by Barnes and other prisoners, but he cooperated with the authorities and testified against Barnes.

The latter was eventually convicted and sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

The testimony is said to have enraged Barnes, who reportedly attacked Beckford for testifying against him, but the attack was halted by jail officials.

In relation to Beckford’s gun and drugs case, he denied having any knowledge of the weapons.

Still, he was convicted of two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm last year “because it was part of a joint enterprise,” the news article stated.

The judge, in sentencing Beckford, said despite the consistent threats he faced and the assault he suffered on Monday, he still testified.

The judge also noted that prosecutors acknowledged that it would be challenging to protect Beckford in custody, as Barnes attacked him in front of jail officers.

With Beckford having no previous convictions or aggravated circumstances, the judge reduced his prison time by 75 per cent.

In the final orders made by the judge, Beckford was sentenced to 30 months for each count of illegal firearm possession and four months for illegal possession of ammunition.

Additionally, he was sentenced to one month for illegal entry into Cayman, and six months each for ganja importation and supplying the drug.

The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that he should serve a minimum of 30 months in prison.

The report said Beckford has already served 24 months behind bars awaiting the completion of his case, and could be released and subsequently deported in the days to come.