J’can woman accused of burning husband’s mistress with soup in Antigua | Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican woman who is accused of burning her husband’s mistress with goat soup during an altercation in Antigua, was on Tuesday offered bail in the sum of ECD$10,000 with an ECD$2,000 cash component when she appeared in court.

The Antigua Observer named the accused as 29-year-old Annalee Jeffrey, who is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the woman with whom her husband reportedly now resides.

The allegations that were read out in court indicated that on the afternoon of June 6 at the Sunrise Breakfast Fete in Willikies, the now complainant was working with her boyfriend (the husband of the now accused) at one of the food stations at the event, and was serving goat soup from a pot that was on an open fire.

The complainant reportedly felt someone grab her hair from behind, pulling her backwards.

She is said to have fallen to the ground as a result, and the pot of goat soup seemingly fell off the stand at the same time, and burnt her.

The complainant is said to have received superficial burns to her hand and face, and the defendant was also burnt on her hand.

Jeffrey made her first appearance in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Monday, when it was discovered that her time in the country had expired in May of this year.

The magistrate remanded the defendant to jail for one day while considering how to deal with the matter.

On Tuesday, Jeffrey’s lawyer, Michael Archibald, made a plea for his client to be granted bail, stating that she not only has ties to the country, but also takes care of her two sons and her husband’s daughter.

The attorney argued that his client’s status should not bar her from getting bail because she has been living in the country for seven years, has already applied for residency, and has shown no propensity to abscond.

Apart from the monetary elements, bail was granted on condition that Jeffrey also has to provide two Antiguan sureties, report to the nearest police station three days each week, report to the immigration department once per week, and stay 50 at least feet away from the complainant at all times.

She is also barred from making any direct or indirect contact with the complainant or any potential witnesses in the matter.

The case was adjourned until October 10.