J’can woman accused of extorting CEO in catfishing scam charged in NY Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican woman, 34-year-old Sakoya Blackwood, has been arrested and charged in New York for allegedly catfishing and extorting the CEO of an unnamed public company, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to prosecutors, Blackwood, dubbed the ‘Jamaican Tinder Swindler’ based on the name of a popular Netflix documentary, threatened to release sexually explicit photographs and communications involving the CEO, referred to as “Victim-1” in court documents. She reportedly threatened multiple other victims.

Blackwood, who lives in the Bronx in New York, is charged with making interstate communications with intent to extort, cyberstalking and extortion, according to court documents.

The charges each carry a maximum sentence of two, five and 20 years in prison, respectively, meaning Blackwood could face up to 27 years in total in prison if convicted of all the charges.

“No one should have to fear public humiliation and financial loss from the release of personal, private information,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“As alleged, Sakoya Blackwood created that very fear and sought to capitalise on it for her own personal gain,” he said, adding that “I commend the victim for reporting this alleged criminal activity, and encourage anyone else who believes they may have been a victim of this scheme to contact the FBI.”

The DOJ said Blackwood used multiple online identities to target the CEO and other wealthy, high-profile men in the scheme.

Court documents show authorities found six different identification cards from multiple states while searching Blackwood’s home, which she shares with her mother in the Bronx.

Her aliases included Lila Cohen, Louren Hennessy, Susannah Forest, Harper Dean, Nataya Romeo and Jessica Bottomley, MD. Authorities said they believe Blackwood was using the aliases while claiming different addresses and academic degrees to apply for jobs.

Blackwood allegedly sent “numerous” intimidating and threatening text messages to the CEO, also using threats of economic and reputational harm from the photos’ releas, in attempts to receive payment.

“Most people hope for a personal human connection in life, and scam artists twist that desire into illicit schemes to steal more than hearts,” FBI Assistant Director Michael Driscoll said in a statement.

“We believe Blackwood used tactics we allege in this indictment to blackmail and extort money from other victims,” Driscoll continued. “We are asking those people to contact us so we can help them, but also to ensure no one else ever falls victim to Blackwood’s alleged deception.”