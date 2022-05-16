J’cans commend local authority after dramatic rescue in St James | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
J’cans commend local authority after dramatic rescue in St James | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

J’cans commend local authority after dramatic rescue in St James

19-y-o held after 52-year-old woman is shot dead

Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

Clarke says implementation of wage review nearing ‘finish line’

Meet Loop Little Writers Amanda, Zachary, Mickayla, Gabriel, and Ziva

Elderly Manchester businesswoman fined for money laundering

28.2 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 298 new cases, five deaths

‘Mentally ill’ woman remanded for hitting female senior cop with stone

Newsmaker: Calls for PM to intervene to avoid more industrial unrest

President of India arrives in Jamaica for 4-day visit

Monday May 16

25?C
Jamaica News

Seven rescued after river overflow banks

Loop News

21 minutes ago

Rescue in St James

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaicans have come out to commend members of the island’s security forces following the rescue of seven people who were marooned in Porto Bello, St James after a river in the area rose to dangerous levels leaving members of the group stranded.

A video of the dramatic exercise was posted on the social media page of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Sources report that members of the group said to be mostly students, went to the mentioned area on Thursday but were later trapped after heavy rains caused massive flooding in the area.

The situation got worse when the river overflowed its banks.

Reports are that the students had to take refuge on an island in the middle of the river. on Thursday.

Reports are that firefighters, JDF, and JCF members worked jointly to rescue the students.

A helicopter was also used to assist in the rescue.

“Big up to all JDF and JCF members who took part in the rescue,” said one social media user.

“Bravo Force for good,” said another user.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

J’cans commend local authority after dramatic rescue in St James

Jamaica News

19-y-o held after 52-year-old woman is shot dead

World News

In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia

More From

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown, hubby expecting baby number two

See also

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown is expecting her second child with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via a post on Instagram on Sunday, which

Jamaica News

Brother and sister killed within hours in Linstead, St Catherine

Two siblings were shot dead hours apart in Linstead, St Catherine on Friday, sending shockwaves throughout the town that has become particularly violent since the start of the year.
The deceas

Sport

Thompson-Herah, Parchment win in Puerto Rico

Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah cruised to victory in the women’s 100m at the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver meeting on

Jamaica News

Bartender from ‘Spain’ and shop operator killed in St Bess shooting

It was a bloody Friday the 13th in Black River, St Elizabeth, as five persons were shot, two fatally, at a bar in the town.
The attack came from so far unknown assailants in the Spring Park area of

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts, the only Jamaican winner at Doha Diamond League

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson had to settle for second place in the women’s 200m

Jamaica News

10 things to know about Barbara Gloudon

As the country remembers Barbara Gloudon, the playwright, journalist and radio talk-show host who passed away on Wednesday night, here are 10 things to know about her.
She was born Barbara J

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols