J’cans commend local authority after dramatic rescue in St James | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans have come out to commend members of the island’s security forces following the rescue of seven people who were marooned in Porto Bello, St James after a river in the area rose to dangerous levels leaving members of the group stranded.

A video of the dramatic exercise was posted on the social media page of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Sources report that members of the group said to be mostly students, went to the mentioned area on Thursday but were later trapped after heavy rains caused massive flooding in the area.

The situation got worse when the river overflowed its banks.

Reports are that the students had to take refuge on an island in the middle of the river. on Thursday.

Reports are that firefighters, JDF, and JCF members worked jointly to rescue the students.

A helicopter was also used to assist in the rescue.

“Big up to all JDF and JCF members who took part in the rescue,” said one social media user.

“Bravo Force for good,” said another user.