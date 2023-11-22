J’cans found in pickup near Mexico border deported from Belize Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are seemingly finding more ingenious ways of getting into the United States, as a group suspected of attempting to illegally enter Mexico from Belize, was deported from that country last week.

The group was nabbed amid increasing reports of Jamaicans illegally entering the US via the North American country’s border with Mexico.

Over the weekend, a group of 14 Jamaicans was deported from Belize, as authorities in that country suspected their involvement in using their country as a potential gateway to Mexico. The group included 11 adults and three children.

The Belizean Government has previously spoken about finding means to ensure Belize is not used as a transient point for people seeking to get to America, one media report out of that country said.

Belizean authorities on November 10 intercepted the Jamaicans near San Pedro Village, close to the Mexican border, travelling in the back of a pickup truck.

When the police attempted to stop the truck, the driver fled, abandoning the Jamaicans.

The group had initially indicated on immigration forms that they had itineraries for accommodations at various hotels in Belize.

However, upon investigation, authorities discovered that they were not at the locations specified.

The adults, charged with wilfully supplying false declarations to an immigration officer, were brought before the Belizean court last Friday.

The charges were dropped after the Jamaicans signalled their willingness to return to their home country voluntarily.