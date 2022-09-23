J’cans told to brace for longer wait for clearance at several ports Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says it has increased its vigilance and process controls at the various ports of entry which may impact the turnaround time for clearances.

The JCA, therefore, beckons the understanding of the importing public, as the entity operates in accordance with all governing laws.

The JCA said it also wishes to assure the public that it remains committed to facilitating trade, collecting revenue on behalf of the Government, and protecting Jamaica’s borders and citizens.

As a reminder, the Agency in a release sought to implore all importers to provide accurate invoices regarding their shipments, to their agents for a prompt clearance process and reminds importers, couriers, shippers, and customs brokers that all imports are subject to applicable customs procedures, including interventions consistent with its risk management, valuation and other processes.

“The Jamaica Customs Agency is cognizant of the recent queries regarding a particular entity; however, in keeping with our tenets of integrity and confidentiality, the agency will not comment on the specifics regarding any of our clients. We reassure the public that we are driven by our Core Values, CAPIT- Customer-focused, Accountability, Professionalism, Integrity and Transparency in all our operations.