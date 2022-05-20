J’cans urged to brace for effects of Saharan dust over next few day | Loop Jamaica

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a warning for Jamaicans to brace for the effects of Saharan Dust and a Low-Level Jet Stream across Jamaica over the next few days.

The spike in airborne micro-particles is also known to aggravate health issues, particularly respiratory illnesses including asthma.

“Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara that usually extends across the Caribbean mainly during May to August,” the Met Service reported.

“A Low-Level Jet Stream is a narrow band of fast-flowing wind in the lower levels of the atmosphere,” the Met Service stated in a release on its website.

Both features are expected to remain across the region until Monday when a Trough enters the central Caribbean,” The Met Service stated.

Meanwhile, Jamaicans are also being urged to cover outdoor water supplies as the dust may impact the quality of the water.

Conditions associated with this episode of Saharan Dust are not expected to be severe; however, the Meteorological Service will continue to monitor its development and progress.