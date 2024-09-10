J’cans urged to make use of mental health services to reduce suicides

Jamaicans are being urged to make use of the mental health services in the public health system to reduce the risk of suicides.

The call comes from Senior Clinical Psychologist at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Dr Georgia Rose, as the country marks World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 on Tuesday, September 10.

The annual observance is a global call to action to raise awareness and foster commitment to prevent suicides around the world.

Suicide rates in Jamaica reflect an average annual incidence of two per 100,000 people over a five to 10-year period.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News on Monday, September 9, Dr Rose pointed out that while persons diagnosed with mental illnesses are considered to be more prone to committing suicide, there are “many factors that contribute to why an individual might believe that suicide is a solution for the problems that they may be struggling with”.

“People can feel very overwhelmed or believe that they do not have the internal capacities to cope with whatever is stressing them at that moment in time,” she said.

Dr Rose noted that Jamaica has a “very robust” mental health and wellness system that is available and accessible across the island” to provide counselling support and help persons to cope.

Major hospitals and some clinics are equipped with active mental health teams and units, including professionals such as psychologists, counsellors, mental health nurse specialists, psychiatric nursing aides, and psychiatrists.

“Each member of the team is trained and versed in providing psychological and mental health and wellness support,” Dr Rose said.

She noted that the Ministry of Health’s efforts extend to schools through partnership with the Ministry of Education and Youth’s guidance and counselling unit to raise awareness about mental wellness and preventing suicidal thoughts.

“We use this as an opportunity to go into our schools and speak with our students. We also act as a source of resources for the guidance and counselling units and the resource personnel who operate within our schools,” Dr Rose explained.

“The Ministry goes a little bit further by going out and having speaking engagements with our churches or community groups like our senior citizens groups or Rotaract, Kiwanis, Lions Clubs or whatever opportunities that present themselves,” she added.