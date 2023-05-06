J’cans urged to remain vigilant as WHO ends COVID global emergency Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it notes the decision by the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and transition to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging Jamaicans to remain vigilant given the country’s recent increase in cases of respiratory illnesses.

The pronouncement followed the fifteenth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) Emergency Committee regarding the coronavirus disease.

The meeting highlighted the decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, the decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, and the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

In a statement published yesterday, the World Health Organisation said, “While SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, the currently circulating variants do not appear to be associated with increased severity.”

“The Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I’ve accepted that advice. It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency,” said Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Among the recommendations issued by the World Health Organization are that Member States maintain efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage for all people in the high-priority groups, and maintain reporting of mortality and morbidity data as well as variant surveillance information.

The circulating viruses include COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and influenza.

Persons with immunocompromised conditions can suffer severe illness. Jamaicans are encouraged to safeguard their health by taking the COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine, including booster doses where applicable. The vaccines are available in healthcentres islandwide.

Members of the public are reminded to remain at home if feeling ill, wear a mask to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets, and wash hands or use hand sanitizers.

Additionally, regular exercise and a healthy diet are recommended. People with chronic conditions are urged to pay special attention to care management.

As of May 1, 2023, there were 154,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica and 3,536 deaths.