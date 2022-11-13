J’cans weigh in on Reggae Girlz performance after 1st friendly int’l Loop Jamaica

As the Reggae Girlz gear up to close out their two-match friendly international series against Paraguay at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday evening, spectators at their first encounter in St James on Thursday shared their views after the first game.

In that encounter, through a 90th-minute strike from Allyson Swaby, Reggae Girlz defeated the South American stars 1-0 at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay.

The fans also shared their views on the team’s chances in the upcoming World Cup this summer.

Watch the video recorded and edited by Marlon Reid.