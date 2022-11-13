J’cans weigh in on Reggae Girlz performance after 1st friendly int’l Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
J’cans weigh in on Reggae Girlz performance after 1st friendly int’l Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ten Hag lauds culture change at Man United after late Fulham win

Newsmaker… Week: Racist, derogatory pitches deep in local politics

Female hotel worker who died from crash identified

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

J’cans talk Reggae Girlz performance after 1st Paraguay friendly int’l

VIDEO: Female hotel worker dies from bus crash in St James

28 killed in 25 fatal motor vehicle crashes in October, says RSU

Businessman, senior citizen both killed in downtown Kgn gun attack

PM cites lack of suitable lands to adequately address housing needs

13-y-o St Catherine girl gone missing on way home from May Pen

Sunday Nov 13

24?C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Spectators react after Reggae Girlz vs Paraguay 1st international match

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As the Reggae Girlz gear up to close out their two-match friendly international series against Paraguay at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday evening, spectators at their first encounter in St James on Thursday shared their views after the first game.

In that encounter, through a 90th-minute strike from Allyson Swaby, Reggae Girlz defeated the South American stars 1-0 at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay.

Related Article

Sport

By Reginald Allen

The fans also shared their views on the team’s chances in the upcoming World Cup this summer.

Watch the video recorded and edited by Marlon Reid.

Related Articles

Sport

November 12, 2022 02:10 AM

Sport

November 10, 2022 11:10 PM

Sport

October 22, 2022 12:48 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Ten Hag lauds culture change at Man United after late Fulham win

Jamaica News

Newsmaker… Week: Racist, derogatory pitches deep in local politics

Jamaica News

Female hotel worker who died from crash identified

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Frontier Airlines to feature Jamaica’s national bird on aircraft

To recognise its strong partnership with Jamaica, Frontier Airlines will feature an image of Jamaica’s national bird – the red-billed streamer tail hummingbird – on the tailfin of a 240-passenger airc

Jamaica News

13-y-o St Catherine girl gone missing on way home from May Pen

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 13-year-old Hannah Hawthorne of Vineyards Estate in Bushy Park, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, November 11.
She is of dar

Sport

‘Whisper’ scores hat-trick as KC prove too good for Mona High

KC will now play STATHS in one of the Manning Cup semifinals while Mona will tackle JC in the other

Jamaica News

How a cabbie ran into trouble to stop a woman from taking her own life

The passenger recently thanked him

Jamaica News

‘Miss Chin’ gone missing in Montego Bay

Forty-six-year-old Xingxiang Zhong, otherwise called ‘Miss Chin’, of Montego West Village, Montego Bay in St James, has been missing since Thursday, November 10.
She is of fair complexion, medium b

Jamaica News

Tributes flow for JLP supporter who died in Trelawny crash

Some glowing tributes continue to pour in for an ardent supporter of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) who was one of two persons who died after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle crash on

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols