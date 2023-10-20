JCC commends government on Moody’s upgrade Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) has congratulated the Government of Jamaica on the recent upgrade of the nation’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to ‘B1’ by Moody’s Investors Service.

This rating upgrade, coupled with the change in outlook from stable to positive, is a testament to the Government’s resolute commitment to fiscal responsibility, sound economic management, and growth-oriented policies.

“The chamber commends the Government for its unwavering efforts in pursuing fiscal consolidation and reducing debt levels. Jamaica’s success in reversing the debt increase caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is commendable, and the downward trajectory of government debt is a promising sign for our nation’s financial stability,” JCC said in a statement.

Moody’s recognition of the progress in structural reforms is equally encouraging.

JCC said it believes government’s reforms that support fiscal transparency and boost the country’s fiscal and monetary policies, will contribute to Jamaica’s economic resilience.

Furthermore, the reduction in debt and interest burdens, alongside improved governance and institutions, places Jamaica on a path to align its credit profile with those of higher-rated peers.

The positive outlook reflects the chamber’s confidence in the Government’s ability to continue fostering a favourable fiscal trajectory, ultimately leading to greater credit resilience and more robust economic growth.

“As the government works toward its goal of reducing debt to 60 per cent of GDP by fiscal 2027, we hope that this will provide more room for investments in crime prevention, social programs and infrastructure, further driving Jamaica’s growth prospects.”