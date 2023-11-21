JCC wants reinstitution of political ombudsman Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is urging the government to abort its stated intention to subsume the Office of the Political Ombudsman (OPO) into the machinery of the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ).

“Instead, we call for the reinforcement of the Political Ombudsman (Interim) Act (2002) to give greater focus to the monitoring of political conduct by vesting greater power in the OPO and the subsequent appointment of a suitably qualified official to fill this post,” the JCC said in a recent press release.

According to the release, above the signature of JCC President, the Most Rev Kenneth Richards, “these are necessary courses of action as the nation prepares for its engagements in local government and subsequent general elections, as disconcerting signals have already begun to emerge”.

Appointed to the position on November 16, 2015, dispute-resolution specialist and attorney, Donna Parchment Brown, was the last person to serve as political ombudsman. Her term in office expired on November 15, 2022, and the position has remained vacant.

Some members of the government had written off the OPO as a waste of taxpayers’ money. However, the JCC sees things differently.

The influential council noted that “the OPO emerged as part of the framework to ensure transparency, probity, and decency in the conduct of our political officials and their associates in the cut and thrust pursuit for political power and the exercise of the suffrage of the citizens”.

“The experience and encounters of the OPO deal largely with confrontational encounters, reports and allegations of misconduct and breaches of the political code of conduct. This requires a process of investigation, calling to account and, where necessary, referrals for punitive or restorative actions against offenders for breaches of the regulations.

“We see a clear distinction between the expectations and administrative functions of the ECJ and the OPO’s policing of the conduct of public officials in the pursuit of representational politics. As such, we believe subsuming the OPO within the ECJ may run the risk of reintroducing concerns and confrontations of a partisan nature and detract from the distinctly apolitical and neutral work of the ECJ.

“In this respect, we strongly believe that the OPO must not be subsumed into the Electoral Office because of the fundamental distinction in the nature of the work of these two institutions. Indeed, we see great value in an independent and strengthened OPO,” said the JCC.

The JCC noted that “these institutions and their machinery are the product of the bi-partisan and broad-based national co-operation that successfully extricated our electoral process from the tribal, hostile, and volatile political climate which prevailed in earlier periods of our political history. Indeed, our highly respected and internationally acclaimed electoral machinery was the work of courageous and patriotic Jamaicans from all sectors of the political arena and civil society, including the JCC, which created an atmosphere of civility. This enables our nation to effectively deal with systemic partisan conflicts and struggles and their recriminations which wreaked havoc on our nation. As a result of these sterling efforts, we have parted ways with political strife and have enjoyed elections that are “free and fair and free from fear.”