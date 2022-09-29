JCF adds hurricane twist in calls for J’cans to share info about guns Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JCF adds hurricane twist in calls for J’cans to share info about guns Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PM wants full force of law to bear on Bog Walk Gorge rule-breakers

JCF adds hurricane twist in calls for J’cans to share info about guns

Cops charged for reportedly discharging weapon at moving vehicle

Jamaica welcomes new PAHO Director

Tropical Storm Ian leaves $360m in damage to road network — PM

Williams stands firmly with school boards deciding uniform policies

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Mona stay perfect; St Catherine and STATHS secure 6-0 victories

Ambassador Douglas Saunders to remain as Cabinet Secretary

Talking Health in 5: There’s sex after prostate cancer treatment

Thursday Sep 29

27?C
Jamaica News

Spend off all you money, tell where the guns are, the constabulary suggested

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have issued a call for Jamaicans who were forced to spend most of their money preparing to tackle Tropical Storm Ian, as it threatened the island, to turn to sharing information about illegal guns as a means to regain those funds that they lost.

The call is part of the latest ongoing social media campaign that sees the Jamaica Constabulary using catchy phrases or creative messages to get more Jamaicans to join the fight against crime.

“The tropical storm watch for Jamaica has been discontinued. However, you have already spent all your money. Here is an opportunity for you to be a hero while being compensated.

Help us to rid Jamaica of illegal firearms, gangs, and gunmen,” the message on the JCF social media site suggested.

A photo was posted showing a price tag of $75,000 to $100,000 for handguns to $500,000 for high-powered weapons.

Reports are that Tropical Storm Ian caused over $360 million worth of damage and in hearing that the weather condition was approaching scores of Jamaicans took to supermarkets to stock up. Jamaica was however spared the full wrath of the system.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PM wants full force of law to bear on Bog Walk Gorge rule-breakers

Jamaica News

JCF adds hurricane twist in calls for J’cans to share info about guns

Jamaica News

Cops charged for reportedly discharging weapon at moving vehicle

More From

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

See also

Entertainment

Vybz Kartel’s fianc?e: ‘To know Addi is to love Addi’

Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is engaged. His fianc?e, Sidem Ozturk spoke about their relationship in an interview with journalist Lisa Evers on Fox 5 New York on Tuesday night.

Jamaica News

Dad fatally shoots 15-year-old son in Hellshire

… allegedly mistook teen for an intruder

Jamaica News

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

Determination, proper time management, organization, and motivation were the cornerstones on which Joshell Allen of New Market in St Elizabeth achieved success in her secondary-level external exam

Entertainment

Macka Diamond considers deleting videos from OnlyFans

Says she does not know who is ‘leaking’ her clips

Jamaica News

Williams stands firmly with school boards deciding uniform policies

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, has declared that it will be left up to school boards to determine the dress code for students at their respective local institutions.
“… It i

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols