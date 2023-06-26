JCF admits $6,000 traffic ticket issued ‘in error’ Loop Jamaica

JCF admits $6,000 traffic ticket issued 'in error'
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A snippet of the video shared of traffic ticket to social media

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has admitted that a traffic ticket given to a woman in St Elizabeth for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of a driver’s licence during the first 12 months was issued “in error”.

The ticket quoted a fine of $6,000 and was issued last week.

The woman, who was seemingly upset, shared a video on social media pointing out that she was given the ticket for operating a vehicle with a “young” driver’s licence without someone with an “older” permit accompanying her.

“Mi nuh understand, mi want fi know weh kinda rule dis yah?” the motorist said in the video.

The video has since garnered scores of comments from social media users, with many of them also asking questions of the JCF.

In a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, the JCF, taking note of the video, said after investigating it determined that the ticket was issued in error and is to be withdrawn.

The JCF said it was taking steps to reach out to the woman to do so.

The police, in the meantime, took the opportunity to highlight that under Section 27 of the Road Traffic Act of 2018, a motorist must comply with the terms and conditions during the first 12 months of the grant of the licence, namely:

The breath alcohol concentration of the holder shall not exceed 0.01 per cent or 10 micrograms of alcohol per 100 mililitres of breath while driving;The holder shall not drive in excess of 80kilometres per hour on any road; andThe holder shall not drive a motor vehicle carrying either passengers or goods for reward.

