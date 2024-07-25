JCF flags across island at half mask as nation mourns slain cop

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is observing an official period of mourning in respect to the death of Detective Sergeant Mayne.

The period of mourning commenced at 2:00pm on Thursday and conclude at 2:00pm Friday, July 26.

All JCF flags have been lowered to half-mast for the period of mourning.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Mayne, was fatally shot in the line of duty on the evening of July 22, at the Half Way Tree Police Station in St. Andrew

The High Command said it strongly condemns this senseless violence and the despicable act committed against a dedicated officer and a citizen.