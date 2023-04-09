JCF members extend prayers as cop remains in hospital after crash Loop Jamaica

The policeman who was injured in the crash in St Mary is now in serious but stable condition, close associates are reporting.

The policeman attached to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch in St Mary was driving a motorcycle in the Galina section of the parish when he reportedly collided with a motor vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted.

Reports coming from sources are that he has not yet regained full consciousness but doctors are working round the clock.

Jamaica Constabulary Force members are praying for his speedy recovery.