JCF moves applications for police records online | Loop Jamaica

People wishing to apply for a police record will have to do so online as of Wednesday, July 13.

Digitising parts of the processes at the Criminal Records Office – which produces police records and other products for a variety of purposes – to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction is part of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF’s) overall transformation process, the organisation said in a release on Monday.

The JCF is also adding the Police Officer’s Club in Kingston as a new location for the pick-up of completed police records, also effective on Wednesday.

In its release Monday, the JCF said the first phase of the changes at the Criminal Records Office will begin at the Kingston office and will be rolled out to the other locations over time.

“The first major change sees the process of setting an appointment moving online. After paying the requisite fee at the Tax Administration Jamaica office, persons must now visit the JCF website, www.jcf.gov.jm to set an appointment,” the release said.

The online process requires a digital photograph, pictures of the TAJ receipt and pictures of a valid government-issued ID.

“After completing the online application process, persons will receive an email with instructions on the next steps to take. Persons will be required to print the application form in colour and take it, along with the photo that was uploaded to the website, on the day of their appointment,” the JCF said.

Manual appointments have been discontinued.

The JCF said anyone who made a manual application and was given a date after July 25, 2022, must re-apply online to schedule their appointment and receive a new date and time.

It, however, said appointment dates before the July 25 would be honoured.

For the pick-up process, beginning July 13, completed police records must be collected at the Police Officers’ Club at 34 Hope Road, Kingston 6, between 9am and 2pm.

No collections will be done at the downtown office, the police said.

The JCF said, too, that a helpline has been established to support the public during the period of transition.For assistance, individuals may call 876-922-3221. People may also use the online chat feature for help working out any issues.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force encourages persons to make use of these avenues as they work to improve the services for the benefit of all,” the release said.