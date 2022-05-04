JCF still unaware of Rocky Point plane’s ‘mission’ a year later | Loop Jamaica

More than a year after a Mexican-registered plane crash-landed in Rocky Point, Clarendon, the police are still unaware of the intended mission of the plane.

In fact, it appears the aircraft’s presence in Jamaica was not linked to circumstances that may have been criminal, as there was “nothing of significance” in terms of a “criminal” probe, one of the island’s top crime-fighters has suggested.

Asked during a press briefing on Tuesday by Loop News who the people aboard the plane were and why the aircraft was in the Jamaican airspace, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, who is the officer in charge of the country’s crime and security portfolios, said there was no update on the incident.

“There is no further update at this time. Based on our initial investigation, there is nothing of significance in terms of criminal investigation(s),” the DCP stated.

“The plane crashed, [and] we’re not certain the exact mission it was on, but there is no further update on it,” he added.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, who was also at the press briefing, made no remarks on the matter.

A day after the crash-landing on January 23, 2021, the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said in a release that the aircraft, a Cessna XB-JMR twin-engine plane, made a landing on the coast, based on reports from residents who said they saw the aeroplane fall from the sky.

No passengers or cargo were reportedly seen on the plane or in its vicinity.

Several checks were made at nearby hospitals, but medical personnel reported that no one had arrived at their facilities from the crash site.

Various media reports said some residents had seen Caucasian men disembark the plane, but those individuals were never located.

Speaking at a police press conference on February 1, 2021, the Commissioner of Police had said that the police knew the identities of the individuals on the plane.

“We actually know who were flying it, and… this is part of a transnational set of investigations that are taking place,” said Anderson at the time.

He did not reveal the identities or nationalities of those who were travelling on the aircraft.

Fast-forward to May 3, 2022, and the response given by DCP Bailey to the question posed by Loop News, it appears the mystery surrounding the aircraft will remain unsolved.

Last year, Anderson had stated that the plane had a certain profile that was suspicious.

“It (the plane) wasn’t destined for Jamaica. We do know that it is a Mexican [registered] plane,” he said, adding, “As far as we know, and that has been reported to us, there was no real cargo onboard. It has a profile that we know is suspicious and we are following up.”

Anderson had also, last year, dispelled rumours that the plane may have been carrying drugs at the time.

“I don’t want to go into more details about it, but the plane itself… as far as we are aware, wasn’t carrying any particular goods,” he said then.