JCF warns of WhatsApp scam impersonating Police Commissioner

04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
45 minutes ago

Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is warning the public about a scam involving individuals impersonating Commissioner of Police Dr Kevin Blake on WhatsApp.

According to the JCF, the scammers initiate conversations with unsuspecting individuals and then request urgent financial assistance for an "important cause," insisting on confidentiality. If an attempt is made to call the number, the fraudsters claim that the Commissioner is in a meeting and unable to speak.

In an official statement, the JCF emphasized that neither the Commissioner nor any member of the force would ever solicit financial or other assistance in this manner.

“We urge the public to exercise vigilance and be wary of online scams. If you receive such a message or any other suspicious request, do not engage,” the JCF advised.

Instead, the public is urged to report any such incidents to the police immediately. The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to protecting Jamaicans from fraudulent schemes and are urging everyone to remain cautious when communicating online.

