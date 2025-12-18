Chinese hospital ship Silk Road Ark now in St James and providing medical services to Jamaicans Bahia Hotel management and BITU sign agreement for enhanced separation package for staff Concerns raised over rebuilding homes in Parottee, St. Elizabeth post-Melissa Relatives of missing 14-year-old Kayla Catnott are appealing for assistance in locating her UNICEF steps up educational and emotional support for children affected by Hurricane Melissa Late Consul General Alsion Wilson honored for her exceptional service in advancing Jamaica's interests overseas
JDF cooperating with police after traffic incident involving children in Westmoreland

18 December 2025
The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it is cooperating fully with a police investigation of a traffic incident, involving one of its service vehicles and two children on a bicycle in Cornwall Mountain, Westmoreland on Tuesday.

The JDF says in accordance with standard operating procedures, the accident is being investigated internally, as well as by the Jamaica Constabulary Force .

The details of the accident or nature of the injuries were not revealed.

In a statement today, the JDF said its officers and members of the community provided prompt emergency assistance at the scene and the children were transported to a nearby medical facility for assessment and treatment. 

Through the health services corps and the Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing, the JDF also provided medical assistance and air lift for further medical treatment for one of the children. 

The accident was reported at the Savanna-La-Mar police station on Tuesday.

The army says it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, safety and accountability in the execution of its duties.  

The JDF is also encouraging all road users to adhere to traffic regulations and to exercise heightened caution, particularly where children and other vulnerable road users are concerned.

