JDF DART team to lead post Hurrricane Beryl home rebuild

·7 min read
Home
Local News
JDF DART team to lead post Hurrricane Beryl home rebuild
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 and will face Argentina in Copa final

Triple murder suspect wets himself after surrendering to cops

JDF DART team to lead post-Hurricane Beryl home rebuild

Legislation coming for thieves who steal ‘critical infrastructure’

Nayoka Clunis faces Olympic uncertainty despite selection

Repairs to markets badly damaged by ‘Beryl’ being fast-tracked – Gov’t

Beeston Spring’s Mikada Brown shows love through acts of service

Greater scrutiny of JPS grid coming, says Holness

Atkinson takes 7 wickets on debut as England dominate West Indies

Report price gouging to the CAC, PM urges Jamaicans

Thursday Jul 11

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Members of the JDF DART team

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Disaster Assistance and Recovery (DART) team of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will be taking the lead role in rebuilding houses that were destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in the parishes that suffered the most damage from the Category 4 system that impacted the island on July 3.

DART will be assisted by other JDF units, including the engineering corps.

Related Article

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement when he updated the country on Beryl’s impact and the government’s recovery efforts. He was speaking on Tuesday last in the House of Representatives.

Holness said the JDF teams will target areas such as Portland Cottage and Rocky Point in Clarendon where the housing stock was decimated.

“They will also be deployed in Hanover to assist with the recovery …particularly in the town of Negril and other areas coming around to Westmoreland,” the prime minister said. He explained that the deployment of JDF personnel in South East Clarendon will also spill over into areas of Manchester and St Elizabeth.

“The initiative aims not just to rebuild, but to rebuild stronger and more resilient homes that can withstand future storms,” said Holness.

“Our efforts will focus on durability and sustainability. We do not merely want to put up make-shift structures or patch up roofs in a way that leaves them vulnerable to the next storm,” he stated.

Related Article

The prime minister said the government was exploring the use of drone technology to further fast-track the assessment of the damage to the housing stock. He emphasised that the administration will not be able to assist every person who has lost their home, however, he said it will ensure that the process is transparent and above board.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 and will face Argentina in Copa final

Jamaica News

Triple murder suspect wets himself after surrendering to cops

Jamaica News

Hurricane Beryl inflicts $800m damage on education sector

More From

Business

Ocho Rios floating bar expected to reopen by December

Poko Loko to undergo repairs after Hurricane Beryl damage

See also

Business

Jamaicans can switch banks in 2 years – Clarke

Within two years, Jamaicans will be able to move their accounts from one financial institution to the next, under a centralised electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) public utility system.
The initi

Jamaica News

Greater scrutiny of JPS grid coming, says Holness

Greater scrutiny of the Jamaica Public Service Company’s (JPS) transmission and distribution grid is likely in the aftermath of the damage to the company’s infrastructure by Hurricane Beryl on June 3.

Jamaica News

Report price gouging to the CAC, PM urges Jamaicans

With some vendors known to inflate their prices in the aftermath of a natural disaster, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is imploring Jamaicans to report any incidence of price gouging following Hurrican

Jamaica News

‘Dead lef’ among obstacles Integrity Commission facing with declarants

These gifts are without a paper trail, donors no longer able to verify, says Panton

Jamaica News

Student among three killed in MoBay

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID) are probing Tuesday’s triple murder, including a student, in the inner-city community of Canterbury in Montego Bay, St James.
The deceased, al

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols