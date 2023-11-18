JDF rescues Guava Ridge man in respiratory distress Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing and medical personnel from the Health Services Corps on Saturday morning conducted a casualty evacuation of a 42-year-old man in the Guava Ridge area of Mavis Bank, St Andrew.

The man, the JDF said on X, formerly Twitter, was in respiratory distress.

The army explained that he was suffering from asthmatic complications and was in need of urgent transportation from the area to the hospital.

The 42-year-old man was airlifted to the University Hospital of the West Indies for treatment.

Residents of Guava Ridge, St Andrew watch at the Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing team readies to help evacuate a man in distress from their community on Saturday morning. (Photo: X via @JDFsoldier)

The community of Guava Ridge has been experiencing heavy rains since Wednesday, brought on by potential tropical cyclone number 22, which prompted the Meteorological Service to declare a tropical storm watch for the country. The tropical storm watch has since been lifted, but the rainfall is continuing.

A major land slippage in Guava Ridge rendered the main road impassable.

On Friday, the JDF Air Wing rescued 24 people who were trapped in floodwaters since Thursday, at the intersection of Amity Hall and Golden Grove in St Thomas.