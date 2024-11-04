JDF soldier arrested in $47 million NCB phishing scam

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier has been arrested in connection with a sophisticated phishing scam that defrauded the National Commercial Bank (NCB) of over $47 million.

The scam allegedly took place between April and June 2022, during which funds were illicitly accessed from several NCB accounts via an online phishing scheme. The stolen money was transferred to multiple beneficiary accounts and subsequently withdrawn or funnelled to other financial institutions.

The soldier, suspected to be part of an organised criminal syndicate, was apprehended by law enforcement around 10 am today. Authorities also searched his Kingston residence and seized several electronic devices. Another property linked to a second suspect, already in custody, was also searched. Investigators expect to file charges shortly.

Major Basil Jarrett, Director of Communications at the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), highlighted the significance of the arrest.

“This morning’s operation demonstrates MOCA's commitment, alongside its law enforcement partners, to dismantling organised crime networks and holding those responsible for complex financial crimes accountable. It also underscores the critical role of intelligence, investigation, and technology in combating cyber-enabled financial crimes.”

Major Jarrett praised the JDF for its cooperation, emphasising its zero-tolerance stance toward illegal activities among its members. “The JDF has a long-standing reputation for discipline and integrity, and their collaboration in this case was invaluable,” he stated.

Belinda Williams, Corporate Affairs Lead at NCB, commended the law enforcement teams for their diligent efforts.

“Over the past five years, phishing and smishing scams have impacted our customers. At NCB, we take these matters seriously, prioritizing customer education on online safety and working with law enforcement to address such incidents. Today's arrests are a testament to these efforts, and we applaud MOCA and CTOC for their dedication to safeguarding citizens and businesses. We also remind customers to avoid sharing sensitive information or clicking on suspicious links,” Williams said.

Captain Roxene Nickle, Acting Civil Military Cooperation and Media Affairs Officer for the JDF, echoed the sentiment. “The JDF remains committed to upholding integrity, combatting corruption, and supporting agencies like MOCA to protect Jamaica’s financial institutions and citizens from criminal activities,” she said.

MOCA is urging the public to stay vigilant online and report any suspicious financial activities to its tip line at 888-MOCA-TIP.