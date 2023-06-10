JDF soldier dies in single-vehicle bang-up; tributes flowing Loop Jamaica

Tributes are flowing since a beloved Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier died as a result of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle bang-up in Kingston on Saturday.

The deceased is 31 year-old Captain Blake James Roper, more popularly known as ‘Jah Ropes’, of Oakfield Crescent, St Andrew.

A release from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, said about 1am, Roper was driving his motorcar along the Palisadoes main road when upon reaching the Harbour View round-a-bout, he failed to negotiate a curve, and the vehicle collided into a concrete flower bed.

The police and fire brigade were alerted and emergency responders found Roper unresponsive in the mangled vehicle.

He was removed from the wreckage and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

News of the JDF officer’s death sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

The deceased is a son of Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Geoffrey Roper, the longest serving commanding officer of the JDF air wing.

Captain Blake Roper served the JDF for eight years, during which he served in the maritime, air and cyber command.

As tributes poured in for the late soldier, the JDF stated in a release that it has been plunged into mourning.

“As the JDF mourns the untimely death of our service member, our condolences remain with his family, friends and colleagues during this time of bereavement,” it added.

Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, in her tribute, remembered Roper’s significant contribution to safeguarding the nation’s security.

Further, she said Roper embodied the finest qualities of bravery, selflessness and sacrifice.

A relative of the late soldier, @judzlanimac, said he was a beloved member of the family.

“Captain Blake James Roper… beloved family member and our ray of sunshine, has now become our Angel and is with the Lord,” she tweeted.

“To say we are shattered is an understatement. Pray for our family & loved ones, please. His fellow servicemen are broken also,” she urged her followers.

Opposition Leader and People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, who described Roper as a “family friend”, expressed his condolences to the friends and family of the member of the military.

“Blake was a highly professional and dedicated young member of the JDF, with a bright future ahead of him,” Golding wrote on Facebook.

“He (Roper) was also a keen guitarist, whose company I enjoyed as he accompanied the singers of Christmas carols over the years.

“So sad to lose such a wonderful young man in his prime. May his soul rest in peace,” Golding concluded.

The Jamaica Hockey Federation also paid respect to the family and friends of Roper.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time,” the federation said via its official Twitter account on Saturday.