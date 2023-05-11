JDF soldier ‘drowns’ during training at Stadium pool; tributes flowing Loop Jamaica

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier is believed to have drowned during training at the National Stadium pool in St Andrew on Thursday.

The deceased is Private Jerome McCatty.

According to the JDF, McCatty was found “unresponsive in the swimming pool” at the National Stadium complex, and was rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) for medical attention.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The JDF, in expressing sadness at McCatty’s death, offered its condolences to his family, friends and other loved ones.

Meanwhile, many persons have been expressing shock at the death of the young soldier.

File photo of a swimming pool.

McCatty’s aunt, Latoya Daley, took to social media site Facebook to express her sorrow at her loved one’s passing.

“JJay (Jerome McCatty)… there are no words to explain how am feeling right now. There is no explanation for your death, my dear nephew,” she posted along with photographs of McCatty.

“I can and will never be able to say RIP… My dear nephew… You are such a promising young man. You came to me for advise… JJay, this your death WILL NOT go in vain..!” Daley concluded.

Other social media users reacted to the post, and also expressed tributes to McCatty.

“I’m lost for words with tears right now. Fly high, Jerome,” wrote one woman.

“Sincere condolences to you n (and) your family,” shared another.