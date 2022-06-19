‘Jealous’ boyfriend could serve 13 years for killing lover | Loop Jamaica

A man who last year stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that involved jealousy, in Cascade, St Ann last year, has pleaded guilty to the crime and been ordered to serve up to 23 years in prison.

Javel Lindo, a farmer of Cascade, was initially charged with the murder of 31-year-old Keneisha Reid, a bartender of Frazer district, also in Cascade.

However, Lindo, who is said to be in his 20s, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in May of this year.

During his sentencing last week, presiding judge, Justice Simone Wolfe-Reece, ordered him to serve 23 years in prison.

But she ordered that he should serve 13 years and five months before being eligible for parole consideration, this after she considered the time he spent in custody on remand and his admission of guilt, among other mitigating factors.

It was reported that on February 6 last year, Lindo went to a bar where he saw Reid speaking to another man, and an argument developed between the two.

The woman later left the bar and headed to her apartment, and Lindo pursued her.

Another argument later developed between the couple at the premises.

Subsequently, a knife was reportedly used by Lindo to stab Reid several times.

She was pronounced dead at hospital, while her then 24-year-old alleged attacker turned himself in to the police.

He was charged following a question-and-answer session.

At the time of the killing, head of the St Ann police, Superintendent Dwight Powell, told Loop News that reports indicated that the killing resulted from “a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend… instigated by jealousy”.