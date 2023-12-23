Jean Francis, multi talented entertainer bringing snow in Xmas to Ja Loop Jamaica

A quick look at the music industry and it’s hard to find entertainers who are rounded.

Fast-rising artiste Jean Francis, since entering the music space has embarked on a mission to change this perception.

A Jamaican based in Germany, Francis is a producer of beats, a musical engineer, a video editor, and an entertainer all in one.

And to add to that Francis has been making a name for himself in the music industry with creative flows that are becoming a favorite for many fans both locally and on the international scene.

Francis and his partner Y’Urs have several singles making the rounds.

The most recent This Must Be Christmas is a song that has placed Caribbean flavor on one of the most anticipated holidays and is a song on the lips of several fans.

After their radio hit “Stay Natural” the Jamaican-German power couple Jean Francis and Y’Urs serve up the unique Christmas song that combines Caribbean flair with a light and airy pop sound and gives the spirit of Christmas completely new wings.