Jeannie Mai Found Out About Jeezy’s Divorce Like Rest Of The World

Talk show host Jeannie Mai says she found out about the divorce petition filed by Jeezy just like everyone else, and she was stunned and “gutted” as reality set in.

Jeezy filed for divorce last month and has almost immediately gone on a press run for his music, but he has not clearly stated the reason for the divorce.

In the latest development, Jeezy’s representative denied that he had cheated on Jeannie Mai, who applied for the court to suspend the prenuptial agreement between them due to a clause possibly being violated last week. Both Jeannie and Jeezy have remained mum about their marriage, but according to Jeannie, the move was unexpected, and she learned about it just like everyone else.

“I was going through things and marriage ended in divorce and it was kinda hard, it’s what I am dealing with day by day,” she said while on the Jennifer Hudson show.

She continued, “I’m doing better now. At the time when I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted. Today it’s about picking up the pieces, it’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl.”

She also added that she was in a better place as she came to terms with the events in her life.

“Even though this year I met the most broken version of me, I also met the strongest version of me,” she said.

At the time news of the divorce came to the media, Jeannie had posted a video of her, along with her daughter Monaco Jenkins, celebrating her father’s book release- Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.

However, Jeezy was not in the video, and Jeannie Mai was missing from the book press runs. However, the divorce was a shocker for many as the couple were married just over a year ago after dating for three years.

Jeezy recently revealed during his sit down with Nia Long that he and Mai went to couple’s therapy and that still did not fixed the problems that they were having.