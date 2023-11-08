Jeezy Shares He And Jeannie Mai Went To Therapy Before Divorce

Jeezy shed some more light on his divorce from Jeannie Mai letting his supporters know it wasn’t a decision he made lightly.

The Atlanta rap legend says that he’s saddened about the divorce from his wife Jeannie Mai as he reveals that the marriage was long in trouble and therapy couldn’t fix it. Jeezy filed for divorce last month from Jeannie Mai, with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Jenkins.

The news of the divorce shocked many as they admired the couple who got married after dating for about two years. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have remained quiet about the reason for the divorce until now. While sitting down with actress Nia Long, the rapper said he and Jeannie had sought therapy before the divorce.

However, he didn’t go into the specific issues that led to therapy.

“Integrity intact, I could never say that does not honor somebody, but I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey,” the rapper said.

He continued, “I could tell you that I am saddened, that I’m disappointed, I could tell you that I’m uneasy but again like God has put me in a different path and that path is gonna entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation and I can thrive as someone who’s been through all the things that I’ve been through.”

The rapper also seems to reflect on the marriage as a failed achievement, noting that he doesn’t like to fail at anything, but he said, “I can only be responsible for myself.”

While Nia Long hinted at her turning point with her ex, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who cheated on her, she mentioned that she realized that the cheating had nothing to do with her, to which Jeezy agreed.

“And that’s my point in case,” the rapper said.

Jeannie Mai has not spoken about the divorce except to say she has been keeping strong for her daughter Monaco, who she calls her North Star.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were once one of hip hop’s favorite couples, which makes their sudden divorce devastating for fans. While he admitted that the ordeal left him in a difficult place mentally, deep down, the rap legend knows that he is doing what he needs to do.

The full details of their divorce are not yet known, but given that a child is involved, the couple will likely share custody of their daughter Monaco. There is no word yet on if they had a prenuptial agreement in place.