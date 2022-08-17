Jehovah’s Witnesses resume public ministry Loop Jamaica

For many Jehovah’s Witnesses living in Jamaica, a day well-spent in the ministry includes sharing with the public.

Jehovah’s Witnesses can often be seen making use of carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.

Then came the pandemic, and their public ministry was suspended.

Now, some 24 months later, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Jamaica and around the world have recommenced their public preaching work.

“I missed seeing people face to face,” said Morale Morant, a regular volunteer at the Sunset Beach location in Montego Bay. “We are able to talk one on one.”

It’s no wonder that when asked about her reaction to the news that the public ministry would be resuming, Morale said: “I’m very happy”.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are also set to resume door-to-door ministry next month.

The Christian organisation returned to its public ministry for the first time since March 2020 when all in-person forms of their volunteer work were suspended out of concern for the health and safety of the community.

In response to the global decision, scores of congregations in Jamaica have now reopened their “cart” locations where people had become accustomed to seeing them.

The local congregations will also resume free in-person Bible studies along with personal visits to those who have invited them back to their homes, the organisation said in a statement.

This comes two months after the organisation resumed in-person meetings at Kingdom Halls.

“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, we are entering into a phase of learning to live with COVID,” said Robert Hendriks, branch-wide spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “That means we need to find more ways to personally interact with our neighbours. Being out in the community and having conversations with our neighbours is accomplishing that goal.”

Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ public ministry in Jamaica for a little over five years, starting with its first location at a shopping centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine. Since then, “cart witnessing” has spread to several areas all across the island.

Elaine Scudamore, who is a regular volunteer at a location in Montego Bay had this to say: “The public ministry helps people to see we truly care for them. We take the time to share the hope of a better future with them. They find comfort, and it helps them cope with present issues.”