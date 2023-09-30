JEI National Esports League Grand Finals ignite the Mona campus Loop Jamaica

The University of the West Indies Mona campus in St Andrew was ablaze with anticipation as the Jamaica Esports Initiative (JEI) National Esports League Grand Finals approached its thrilling conclusion.

Twenty of Jamaica’s most elite gamers had their sights firmly fixed on the coveted one million dollar prize pool, and the intensity of competition on display was nothing short of scorching.

With the venue brimming with enthusiastic fans, the atmosphere crackled with electric energy as players engaged in a riveting showcase of gaming prowess.

With every calculated flick of the controller and every meticulously executed strategic maneuver, these gamers are vying not only for financial rewards but also for the honour of being crowned the nation’s best later tonight.

This spectacular event owed its success and excitement to the unwavering support of its esteemed sponsors Digicel, GameNation, and SportsMax.

Videographer Llewelyn Wynter is on location, capturing the riveting highlights of this monumental event. View the captivating highlights in the video.