JEP Group wants to raise more funds for cancer research, care Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Energy Partners Group (JEP Group), known for its role as power producers, has announced the return of its “Rayz for Life 5k” Cancer Awareness Run.

The event is set for October 28, 2023 at 6am and will see participants gearing up to take on the Norbrook Loop in St Andrew. Entry fee for adults is $2,000, and for children, $1,500.

Building on the success of its inaugural staging, this year’s event aims to surpass expectations in fund-raising and community engagement.

In a release, the groups said it raised raised $1 million last year, which benefitted the oncology unit at the Kingston Public Hospital.

“Philanthropy is the heartbeat and core of the JEP Group. Beyond being energy providers, we are passionate advocates for community well-being with a thriving Corporate Social Responsibility Portfolio which focuses on the pillars of health, education, sports, and the environment,” said President & CEO, Dr Wayne McKenzie.

He continued: “Our inaugural staging was an incredible testament to the collective power of unity and compassion. This year, we intend to build on that success, going above and beyond to support cancer research and care. Our mission is clear: we stand united to help in any way we can.”

The event, which is a culmination of a now annual two-month-long robust campaign, JEP Group Fights Against Cancer, was borne out of our desire to extend our reach.

“We wanted to do something different. Something ambitious that would involve JEP staff and our friends in raising funds for cancer care, research and treatment,” said corporate social responsibility officer for the JEP Group, Moya Mullings.

“The enthusiasm and support we received last year were beyond expectations. We are eager to see the community come together once again, raising funds that will drive impactful change in the fight against cancer,” ended Mullings.