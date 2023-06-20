Jeremy Miller triumphs at Innovative Invitational Tennis Classic Loop Jamaica

Jeremy Miller emerged victorious in the men’s open championship final at the inaugural Innovative Invitational Amateur Tennis Classic at the Liguanea Club on Saturday.

Miller secured a hard-fought win over David Goldsmith with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, earning the coveted $100,000 prize.

An elated Miller expressed his joy at the triumph, stating, “It feels great to come out on top. I came into this tournament with the goal of proving that I can be a winner.”

After taking the opening set 6-3, Miller faced a setback as he lost the second set 6-3. However, he made a strong comeback in the deciding set, ultimately prevailing 6-4.

Reflecting on the match, Miller acknowledged the need to dig deep to secure the victory. “I realised I was losing control of the game, so I had to refocus, dig in, and stay determined,” he explained. “Whenever I had the opportunity, I had to seize it. Although it got challenging at times, I had to keep pushing. The support from the crowd was incredible. They provided the energy I needed to push through the third set. It made a significant difference for me.”

In the men’s class two category, Seth Grennell and Rudolph Jackson battled it out on court E. After dropping the first set, Jackson rallied back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Lavois Cruikshank comfortably clinched the men’s class three title, defeating Jeffery Leckie 6-4, 6-1.

The finalists in the men’s class two category were rewarded with a complimentary weekend courtesy of Sandals Resorts International, while the class three finalists received a complimentary weekend stay at the Altamont Court Hotel.

In the ladies ‘B’ category, Maureen Williams faced a grueling three-hour competition against Racquel Nevins. Williams emerged victorious with a score of 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-3 and was awarded a complimentary weekend prize at the Liguanea Club.

Garth Walker, the executive chairman of Innovative Systems Limited, expressed his delight with the exceptional display of tennis witnessed throughout the tournament. He stated, “We were treated to world-class tennis throughout this event, and I am excited to see what next year has in store.”

Walker further pledged increased support for the next two editions, allowing matches to be livestreamed to showcase the talents of the players to a wider audience.