Jermaine Golding dismisses fear to pursue economist dream Loop Jamaica

Second-year economics student Jermaine Golding has always valued education. After being exposed to economics during his tenure at Calabar High School, Golding immediately knew this was the career path he needed to take. However, financial challenges almost put an end to this dream.

Fast forward to a few years later, the aspiring economist stepped out with faith and is currently a continuing recipient of the Lucas Therrien Memorial Scholarship from the Fontana Foundation.

Growing up in St Catherine, the Fontana scholar, detailed how his upbringing with his grandparents influenced his outlook on life and education.

He shared, “My grandfather is a retired teacher, and he always ensured that I was on track with my studies. Every day I came home from school and completed my homework. Once he came home, he would check it for me and ensure that everything was correct. His presence in my life helped to strengthen my love for school and my education.”

When he enrolled at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Golding evaluated his options to secure the financial means necessary to complete his tertiary education.

“I am the oldest of my siblings. So, I really wanted to show them what’s possible by setting an example. My parents didn’t have the money to pay for my tuition, so I felt like I only had two options, which were applying for scholarships or taking a student loan. I started the application for a student loan and I applied for as many scholarships as possible. I almost felt as if I wouldn’t be able to actually start my journey at UWI but I continued to have faith to cancel out the fear, and I got the Fontana [Foundation] scholarship. This scholarship has been a life-changing experience, and I am beyond grateful,” he expressed.

L-R: Project Officer at UWI’s Development and Endowment Fund, Francine Warren-Kidd; second-year economics student, Jermaine Golding and Fontana’s PR and Outreach Coordinator, Morgan Binger.

As a self-proclaimed patriot, the aspiring economist is committed to using his degree to help Jamaica become a better country. “I believe I can be one of the few people to help Jamaica accomplish its full potential in all facets from educational to social. I want to do this by advising others so that I can foster nation-building in any capacity. Whether through owning my own business that specialises in this area or providing research papers to help guide companies on the right path, I want to help,” Golding said passionately.

Now, with the experience of how overcoming one’s fear can lead to great success, Golding encourages those hesitant to pursue their passions against all odds to use fear as a motivator.

He advised, “Fear is a crippling thing. It was fear that almost stopped me from pursuing my goal of going to university. Sometimes, it’s best to use that fear as fuel and just ask yourself ‘What is the worst thing that could happen?’ Oftentimes, the worst thing is that you could be told ‘no’ or maybe you get rejected, but when you think about it, hearing this is way better than not trying at all. It’s also good to surround yourself with uplifting people who can help you tackle your fears and take hold of the opportunities that are out there.”