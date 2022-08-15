Jessie J shares some ‘Savage x Fenty’ news in Ja! Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jessie J shares some ‘Savage x Fenty’ news in Ja! Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JP Farms begins banana exports to Trinidad

Dad contacts US Embassy for help after son shot by Ja security forces

Retired female cop perishes in Hanover house fire

Despite long wait, TODSS president happy for fuel relief grant

Man shot after reportedly firing at cops ; gun recovered

Jessie J shares some ‘Savage x Fenty’ news in Ja!

JMMB’s net profit hits $2 billion in Q1

10-y-o Khari Gibson wants to put Jamaica on the map re animation

PM praises NHT for sound financial management

Farmer loses jail term appeal for murder over contract killing

Monday Aug 15

30?C
Caribbean News
Kadeem Rodgers

1 hrs ago

With this Savage x Fenty by Rihanna lingerie, it’s all about that oraaaaange! (Photos: via Instagram/@jessiej)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

What better way to send a postcard back to the Old Smoke than with good news? Especially from the tropics?

By posting a ‘you should be here’ pic with some coordinated vacay outfit choices

? la English singer Jessie J.

Known for hits like Bang Bang – a smash hit featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj- in addition to Who You Are and Price Tag with B.o.B, gave her followers something to write home about when she posted a bikini pic from her hotel room in Jamrock.

Celebs oft visit Jamaica to recharge, so it’s not surprising that Jessie J followed suit for the summer. She’s done so stylishly too, announcing that she’s the newest Savage x Fenty by Rihanna ambassador.

Jessica Ellen Cornish, known professionally as Jessie J, shared a single image of a selfie she took in a flowery lace number with pops of orange, yellow, purple and black embroidery detail.

The new Savage x Fenty ambassador shared three looks, including a three-piece blue fit with a green and blue bralette, and an orange two-piece.

Welcome home, Jessie J!

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

JP Farms begins banana exports to Trinidad

Jamaica News

Dad contacts US Embassy for help after son shot by Ja security forces

Jamaica News

Retired female cop perishes in Hanover house fire

More From

Sport

JAAA announces roster for NACAC Open Championships in The Bahamas

See also

Twenty-one members of the Jamaican team that competed at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will represent the country again August 19-21 for the NACAC Open Champio

Business

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Women refer to their hair as their golden crown of glory, spending thousands of dollars on products that promise to deliver length and health.
Sadra Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

Business

Jamaican dollar strengthens during trading week

The Jamaican dollar closed the trading week at 152.47 to US$1 after strengthening during the week.
The dollar strengthened in value by 93 cents during the trading week after starting trading on Mo

Jamaica News

Businessman among two killed in separate gun attacks in St Ann

Two men were shot dead hours apart in separate incidents in Ocho Rios and Bamboo, St Ann on Friday night.
The deceased are 26-year-old Kerrique Kudratt of an unknown address, and 60-year-old Leste

Jamaica News

DCS condemns correctional officer’s murder

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has condemned the murder of 38-year-old Correctional Officer Shannon Briscoe, whose body was found in a gully in Seaview Gardens., St Andrew after he went

Sport

West Indies top New Zealand in 3rd T20, avoid series sweep

Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks shared a 102-run opening partnership as the West Indies struck a winning formula at last, beating New Zealand by eight wickets in the third Twenty20 international on Su

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols