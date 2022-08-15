Jessie J shares some ‘Savage x Fenty’ news in Ja! Loop Jamaica

What better way to send a postcard back to the Old Smoke than with good news? Especially from the tropics?

By posting a ‘you should be here’ pic with some coordinated vacay outfit choices

? la English singer Jessie J.

Known for hits like Bang Bang – a smash hit featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj- in addition to Who You Are and Price Tag with B.o.B, gave her followers something to write home about when she posted a bikini pic from her hotel room in Jamrock.

Celebs oft visit Jamaica to recharge, so it’s not surprising that Jessie J followed suit for the summer. She’s done so stylishly too, announcing that she’s the newest Savage x Fenty by Rihanna ambassador.

Jessica Ellen Cornish, known professionally as Jessie J, shared a single image of a selfie she took in a flowery lace number with pops of orange, yellow, purple and black embroidery detail.

The new Savage x Fenty ambassador shared three looks, including a three-piece blue fit with a green and blue bralette, and an orange two-piece.

Welcome home, Jessie J!