JET accepts corporate membership role and a $100k donation from ESIROM | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) was organised in 1991 by a group of citizens concerned about the state of Jamaica’s natural environment.

But, how’s the current state of Jamaica?

Over the years, JET continues to host a series of beach clean-ups, and most especially in September for International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD).

Staff members from ESIROM’s social and multimedia department joined the movement for the joint beach clean-up for JET and its newest corporate member, ESIROM Ltd.

This year, due to the COVID restrictions, the clean-ups in recognition of ICCD were held in November – for several reasons, that included early curfews and no-movement days.

During the November clean-up, JET accepted a corporate membership role and donations from local companies, one of which was ESIROM.

When asked about becoming a corporate member, Alex Morrissey, director of ESIROM said ‘we engaged with them as a part of our new sustainability initiative.’

Photos of the beach before it was cleaned up by the group.

Adding that ‘our work with JET will fall under our ‘Life below Water’ and ‘Life on Land’ categories, which is one of six categories,’ of their corporate social responsibility efforts.

‘ESIROM has never been involved with JET before’ he told Loop News, ‘so this was a perfect start to our new relationship’.

Morrissey went on to say, ‘There really is no better time than now to be involved with organizations that focus on environmental education, advocacy, and conservation of Jamaica’s natural resources.’

‘[It’s] something that’s a big focus for us as a company as we continue to push the digital and tech envelope locally and regionally’.

Now that the handover is complete, the companies will meet quarterly to see how ESIROM can assist with upcoming initiatives that align with their missions.

This may also lead to more frequent beach clean-ups and incentivising the public to participate and win prizes, which means users can keep an eye out for this via the social media pages of both companies.

ESIROM will also be rolling out more initiatives as a company under quality education, good health, technology and science and clean water and sanitation, which are the remaining four of the six categories that ESIROM will continue to expand under their new sustainability initiative.

As they call it, let’s use and create technology solutions that will inspire progress.

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) continues to work to preserve Jamaica’s natural resources.

Making a monthly, annual or one-time donation is how you can do your part to protect Jamaica’s environment, and help JET build and investment, in Jamaica’s future.