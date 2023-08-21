Jetcon Cars starts selling Teslas Loop Jamaica

Jetcon Cars has started selling Teslas and BAIC-Beijing cars as part of its shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and Chinese cars.

“With total inventories at $367 million, we continue to have an adequate supply of vehicles with a small stock of EV units, to meet the needs of customers who want these units,” stated Jetcon in its financials.

The company made revenue of $184.2 million from April to June 2023 compared to $251.6 million a year earlier. But the company made a loss of $8.2 million in the quarter compared to a profit of $4.2 million a year earlier.

“This is due to prudent fiscal policy adopted by the company in the month of April 2023, which saw the company disposing of 10 vehicles which it carried on the books that were haemorrhaging in value. If these vehicles were sold at market value, the company’s profit would have been $4.28 million,” said the company.

Jetcon started selling Teslas and BAIC this summer, according to posts on the company’s online social pages. It is unknown whether the company will continue selling these cars long term.

Jetcon also recently started selling solar equipment to resellers and installers and now has distributor agreements with three manufacturers from China for solar panels, inverters and lithium-ion batteries.

“Inventory of these products has been increased to meet expected demand. The solar business complements our sales of Electric vehicles,” said Jetcon.

The shareholders’ equity grew to $574 million from $570 million a year earlier.