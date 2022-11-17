Jetcon doubles its 3rd quarter profit Loop Jamaica

Jetcon Corporation doubled its profit for the third quarter ending September 2022 to $11.6 million on higher revenues.

The company ended the quarter with earnings per share of 2 cents compared to less than one cent a year before.

Revenue increased 52 per cent to $300 million, compared with the same period in 2021 and 33 per cent for year-to-date to $806 million.

“These figures are more in line with pre-pandemic levels of performance,” said Andrew Jackson, managing director at Jetcon. The company admitted that a number of vehicles were sold below its usual normal margins, hence why the cost of sales rose.

Beyond the quarter, October sales continued a strong upward trend, evidenced since August, well above last year’s sales in dollar figures.

“We expect this to continue on a positive path for the remainder of the year. With total inventories at $448 million, we have an adequate supply of vehicles, and our stock of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expanding to include multiple brands,” said Jackson.

Jetcon recently diversified into solar, tentatively distributing solar panels and this has been “fruitful” so far, the company said.

Though the Bank of Jamaica has increased interest rates, Jetcon has not seen any noticeable impact on demand.

“This is a development we will continue to monitor, and although we have a robust inventory of vehicles in stock, we are well placed to meet demand if it continues. However, we will not be heavily indebted should it not,” said Jackson.