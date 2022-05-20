Jetcon sees 10-fold increase in Q1 profits | Loop Jamaica

Pre-owned car sales are up with Jetcon Corporation, one of the largest players in the market, selling its most in a month on record.

“Sales of motor vehicles (rose) by 81 per cent than for April 2021 and is the highest sales in April in the company’s history,” directors in the company stated in its financial results on Thursday.

Regarding the carmakers, supply-chain issues with microchips continue to mar the sector.

“Looking ahead, prices of used cars in Japan remain high due to effects of the microchip shortage for new cars, although a weakened Yen versus the US dollar counters the effect of rising car prices somewhat,” said Jetcon led by Andrew Jackson.

The latest quarterly results from January to March 2022 saw sales increase 26 per cent over the same quarter last year.

Gross profits improved by 58 per cent, and net profit increased ten-fold over the same quarter last year to end the quarter at just over $10 million compared to $493,000 in 2021.

“The improved sales for the year to date is encouraging and suggest that sales for 2022 could continue to be ahead of that for 2021,” said the company.

Fuel prices are a challenge at about $100 per barrel, but Jetcon believes its sales of electric vehicles will increase in demand over time.

“We have begun our own push into the EV market, with the importation of several pre-owned Nissan Leafs to begin with. However, although the Government had announced reduced import duties for EVs we have yet to see these new rates being implemented”.

Nevertheless, Jetcon said it has positioned itself to be ready when the duty rates are implemented and will increase its stock of EVs as demand rises.