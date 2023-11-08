Jetcon stock hits one-year low Loop Jamaica

Investors pushed Jetcon Corporation towards one-year lows on Tuesday reflecting a further shift away from stocks affected by reduced purchasing power in the economy.

The stock closed at $0.80 but traded as low as $0.79 towards a one-year low before closing the day down 11 per cent. Month to date, the stock is down 20 per cent.

The company made a $8.2 million loss for its second quarter, coming from a profit of $4.2 million in the similar 2022 quarter.

“This was mostly due to increased rates by the Bank of Jamaica which saw lenders preferring to invest available funds with the BOJ rather than lending to those wishing to purchase vehicles,” said Andrew Jackson managing director in the second quarter financials about reduced sales and losses.

For its full year of operations to December 2022, Jetcon generated a profit of $24 million from $15.4 million a year earlier.

On Tuesday, although Jetcon did not fall the most, it was the only stock that hit one-year lows, further underscoring the overall pullback of the stock market. Attractive high-interest rates are leading investors to pull out of the stock market.

Other stocks to fall included PBS preference shares down 16 per cent to $101, ISP Finance down 14 per cent to $26.78, and RJR down 10 per cent to $1.41.

The top advancing stocks were JMMB Preference shares up 18 per cent to $2.05, Caribbean Assurance Brokers up 12 per cent to $3.09, and FirstRRock Real Estate up 11 per cent to $7.50.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,106.75 points (0.34 per cent) to close at 326,132.24 points and the volume traded amounted to 20,302,594 valued at $214,764,266.79.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 1,171.68 points (0.38 per cent) to close at 311,866.67 points and the volume traded amounted to 17,113,084 valued at $207,420,351.67.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 1.16 points (0.03 per cent) to close at 3,841.06 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,189,510 valued at $7,343,915.12.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 342.51 points (0.10 per cent) to close at 346,001.30 points and the volume traded amounted to 17,097,678 valued at $206,440,392.31.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 6.46 points (0.08 per cent) to close at 7,725.55 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,839,185 valued at $62,637,563.43.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.46 points (0.63 per cent) to close at 231.85 points and the volume traded amounted to 104,786 valued at $6,105.85.

The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.93 points (1.62 per cent) to close at 58.47 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,721 valued at $970,042.15.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.31 points (0.46 per cent) to close at 68.27 points and the volume traded amounted to 669,190 valued at $37,755,019.11.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.31 points (0.32 per cent) to close at 97.66 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,982,900 valued at $163,585,964.54.