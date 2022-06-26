Jevaughn Powell and Candice McLeod win national 400m titles | Loop Jamaica

Jevaughn Powell and Candice McLeod secured the men’s and women’s 400m titles on the fourth and final day of the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday.

Powell, the country’s top quarter-miler this season, proved too much for the battling pair of Anthony Cox ad Nathon Allen to secure his first national title in a new season’s best 45.50.

Cox crossed the line in 45.64 to get the better of Allen, who came home in 45.65.

The top three finishers in each event at the National trials will represent Jamaica in next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, provided they have set the world standard.

Of the top three finishers, only Powell has secured the world standard of 44.90. However, Jamaica will have a second quarter-miler in Oregon as seventh-place finisher Christopher Taylor has already achieved the world standard.

Taylor crossed the line in 45.91.

In the women’s 400m final, McLeod powered home in a season’s best 50.29 seconds for an easy victory.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson finished a clear second in 50.49.

Former Hydel High star Charokee Young of Texas A&M University and the second-fastest in the world this season with 49.87 had to settle for third in 50.76.