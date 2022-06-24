Jevaughn Powell leads all qualifiers into 400m semis at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

Jevaughn Powell, the country’s top quarter-miler this season, easily progressed to the semi-finals of the men’s 400m on day two of the four-day Jamaica trials at the National Stadium.

Powell, the only Jamaican athlete to run the World Athletics Championships qualifying standard of 44.90 and ranked at number 18 in the world, cruised to a 45.56 clocking to win his first-round heat.

The 45.56-second clocking represents the fastest qualifying time going into the semi-finals.

St Jago High schoolboy Gregory Prince produced a big personal 45.73 seconds to finish second for an automatic qualifying spot into the semi-finals. Prince’s 45.73 seconds represent the third-fastest qualifying time going into the semi-finals.

Rusheen McDonald secured the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat, finishing third in 45.82 seconds, the sixth-fastest qualifying time.

The country’s other top quarter-milers this year based on rankings – Sean Bailey, Nathon Allen, Christopher Taylor, and Javon Francis – all progressed safely into the semi-finals.

Bailey secured an automatic qualifying spot following a second-place finish behind Demish Gaye in the opening heat.

Gaye won in a season’s best 45.76 seconds. Sean Bailey clocked 45.96 for second place. Karayne Bartley (46.00) finished third to secure the other automatic qualifying spot.

Allen took heat two in 45.75 seconds, the fourth-fastest qualifying time, just ahead of an easy-looking Akeem Bloomfield of Tumbleweed Track Club who clocked 45.77, the fifth-fastest qualifying time. Chevannie Hanson of Texas A&M University finished third in 45.99 to secure the final automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

Taylor and Francis had to settle for second and third, respectively, behind Anthony Cox in the fourth and final heat.

Cox of Racers Track Club produced a personal best of 45.70, the second-fastest qualifying time, to stave off the challenges of Taylor (45.86) and Francis (45.94).

The Jamaica trials will decide the athletes who will represent the country at the July 14 to 24 athletics showcase.

The trials will also decide teams for two other senior competitions and a junior competition. These are the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, the NACAC Senior Championships in Freeport, The Bahamas from August 19-21 and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia from August 1-6.

The top three athletes in each event will qualify for Oregon, provided they have set the world standard.