JF launches investigation after violence mars Vere, Harbour View match Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is investigating the incident that caused violence and poor behavior to mar the Jamaica Premier League match at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon on Sunday.

The JFF said that it had seen video footage of the recent incident while a game between Vere United and Harbour View Football Club was being played.

“We have commenced internal investigations into the incident and at the appropriate time the JFF’s Disciplinary Committee will be asked to consider the matter,” stated a press release from the local football governing body. “The JFF abhors any form of violent confrontations and takes this incident very seriously.”

The match was interrupted for 10 minutes in the second half when members of the security force and the Harbour View coaching staff got into a tangle following the expulsion of one of their members who it is alleged refused to leave the venue as stipulated.

In an attempt to calm the situation, a police officer fired a warning shot.

A reporter who was videoing the incident was allegedly assaulted by a Harbour View player.

“We will be therefore moving swiftly to ensure the strongest action is taken to prevent any future occurrence that will put football in disrepute,” added the JFF release.