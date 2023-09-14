JFDF is back, kicks things off with ‘fare play’ on Water Lane Loop Jamaica

After several years of event launches, the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) needs no introduction.

The organisers opted for an after-work lyme to usher in year nine of the much-anticipated culinary fest.

Having claimed downtown Kingston and other historical hubs around town as their mainstay, it’s befitting that the organisers of the popular foodie festival brought followers to a familiar place, “where it all began…” on Wednesday for the official launch of the annual culinary event.

The Kingston Waterfront has been home to events such as Meat Street, the launch of the fifth staging of the festival on Fleet Street in 2019, and has been the home of Crisp for some consecutive years.

The “ode to Jamaican gastronomy” -themed affair “is not going to be formal and long”, according to CB Foods’ Head of Regional Development Alicia Bogues.

“…Our amazing partners,” she stated in her presentation, “are going to showcase what they do tonight and across our series of events.”

Bogues then introduced a video presentation that featured interviews with several JFDF partners.

When tourism minister Ed Bartlett appeared on screen, he waxed poetic about the development of the festival over the years and shared his thoughts on the gastronomic vision that started over nine years ago.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful experience for Jamaicans and visitors alike…they’ll come for the food and they’ll get so much more,” Bartlett stated.

According to Bogues, the 2023 iteration signals a new chapter with new partnerships, new venues, and new experiences.

There’s a pre-festival line-up of events starting October 3rd that segues into the festival that starts November 2nd and offers four days of gastronomical experiences from Jamaica’s finest chefs, caterers, culinary personalities, et al.

There’s even an ‘extra-special’ visit from Miami’s finest Cesar Zapata, chef/owner of the two-time Michelin Bib Gourman-awarded restaurant Phuc Yea.

Zapata is excited about the festival and in his interview, shared similar sentiments alongside JFDF partners and stakeholders, such as Visa, Select Brands, Rainforest Seafoods, CB Foods, Copperwood, Pepsi, the Jamaica Observer, Johnnie Walker and NCB to name a few.

A torrential downpour forced an impromptu redirection into the FnB Downtown restaurant lounge post formalities but appropriately made for a more intimate gathering among JFDF stakeholders and guests to lyme.

The JFDF is on, rain or shine with pre-festival events at popular Kingston eateries, October 4-28 and the festival goes live on November 2 with Pork Palooza: Pig Out!, and the finale Brunch in the Hills on November 5.