JFDF presents Flutes, the Prosecco Edition

There’s something to be said about Jamaicans’ obsession (read: infatuation) with bubbly. Is it the effervescent nature synonymous with many of our effervescent personalities?

Perhaps, but we like to think the vino love affair contributes to our ability to show up and celebrate. There’s always a reason to celebrate – adding wine to the mix just makes everything ten times better.

Ticket announcements were made via Instagram on September 3rd and they sold out within 24 hours – if that’s not an indication of the anticipation for the festival, and our appreciation for the ‘winer’ things in life, I don’t know what is.

Chef Celeste Gordon, culinary consultant of the JFDF and Select Brands’ Trade Development Manager Debra Taylor-Smith collaborated on preparing the four-course meal. (Photo: Contributed)

On Wednesday, September 11, the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) scaled down on an intimate gathering to kickstart its highly anticipated 10th-anniversary celebrations with Flutes.

It was an intimate evening inside the Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen. The success of the wine and food pairing rested on a meeting of the minds between chef Celeste Gordon and Debra ‘Winelady Debra’ Taylor-Smith, trade development manager at Select Brands.

At dinner, patrons indulged in a four-course tasting menu, each dish thoughtfully paired with a sparkling wine.

First course in, a sweet-savoury entrée featured Chef Gordon’s fried brie with orange blossom honey paired with La Marca Prosecco; smoked salmon blini with a dollop of crème fraiche topped with Caviar, paired with the Ruffino Prosecco; and the Parmesan truffle popcorn fizzled down with the Ruffino Rosé Prosecco.

Presented by Visa and powered by CB Foods, Flutes was the perfect prelude to the festival’s upcoming line-up, capturing the sophistication and creativity the festival is known for.

Visa, Seprod, and Select Brands, the event’s key sponsors, helped create a night of indulgence and elegance, leaving guests raving about the flavours and pairings.

The main was a delectable seafood pot pie paired with a crisp mixed green salad dressed with a lemon basil vinaigrette.

The Santa Margherita wine provided the perfect balance to the dish’s savoury notes.

For dessert, patrons indulged in a luscious crème brûlée raspberry cheesecake that was paired with the Cavicchioli Rosé Prosecco, capping the event on a note of red fruit and slightly sweet aromas.

The next pre-festival event is Sips: A Boozy Tea Affair, scheduled for Sunday, September 15, poolside at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.