JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Tips for Carnival Virgins from the Vets: DJ Matt Camps

Hawaii museum revisits the history of gender-fluid healers

Another garbage truck overturns; driver narrowly escapes

Nomoredeals looks a cinch in Knutsford Park Cup

15 songs you’ll likely hear during Carnival in Jamaica

JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr

87 per cent of students who took PEP placed in schools of choice

Municipalities to get $140m for hurricane preparedness

Canada, Costa Rica qualify for Women’s World Cup

Hip-Hip-Hooray for Hennessy lovers!

Saturday Jul 09

30?C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Jedine Carr.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is saddened by the death of promising footballer Jedine Carr.

The young footballer was murdered by a gunman on Friday while she was travelling to football training.

Jedine was a member of Jamaica’s team that traveled to China to participate in the Chinese Football Development Exchange Programme in 2018.

She was called to the national Under-17 training squad, played Under-15 football for St Thomas, and was a member of the Yallahs High team, which participated in the ISSA schoolgirls ompetition in 2020. Her most recent games were played with the Proven Girls Academy in the ISSA Construction 2022 Reinas Cup.

“I call upon Jamaicans to stand up to this bulging monster called crime and fight against what now seems to be a passive acceptance of it,” said JFF president Michael Ricketts. “We are losing so many young and industrious people to gun violence. Jedine did everything right and was making big strides to brighten her future when her life was snuffed out. Profound condolences to her family, friends, teammates, and the St Thomas Football Association. Please stay strong in these challenging times.”

Related Articles

Sport

May 11, 2022 09:16 PM

Sport

March 4, 2022 05:51 PM

Sport

July 8, 2022 01:41 AM

Recent Articles

Festivals

Tips for Carnival Virgins from the Vets: DJ Matt Camps

World News

Hawaii museum revisits the history of gender-fluid healers

Jamaica News

Another garbage truck overturns; driver narrowly escapes

More From

Business

Hendrickson sells Knutsford Court Hotel to Novamed

Hotelier Kevin Hendrickson has announced the sale of the Knutsford Court Hotel to local healthcare company Novamed.
The Kingston property has been acquired by Novamed Inc. through a

See also

Jamaica News

BLESSINGS! Missing four-year-old Melania Morgan has ‘returned home’

The High Alert and search that were on for four-year-old Melania Morgan, a student of Dulwich Avenue, St Andrew, who went missing on Monday, June 27, are no more.
Thankfully, she is back home, the

Sport

JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is saddened by the death of promising footballer Jedine Carr.
The young footballer was murdered by a gunman on Friday while she was travelling to

Jamaica News

11-y-o boy dead after being found in a fridge in Harbour View

The police are now processing a crime scene after an 11-year-old boy died after being found in a refrigerator in the ‘Coast to Coast’ area of Harbour View in the Corporate Area on Friday evening.
R

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Jamaica News

$10-m Scratchaz winner still in disbelief

A Kingston man is basking in his winnings after purchasing a Supa Rich Supreme Scratchaz ticket at the Acropolis Gaming Lounge in Barbican, St Andrew, and copping $10 million.
Identified by Supreme

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols