JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is saddened by the death of promising footballer Jedine Carr.

The young footballer was murdered by a gunman on Friday while she was travelling to football training.

Jedine was a member of Jamaica’s team that traveled to China to participate in the Chinese Football Development Exchange Programme in 2018.

She was called to the national Under-17 training squad, played Under-15 football for St Thomas, and was a member of the Yallahs High team, which participated in the ISSA schoolgirls ompetition in 2020. Her most recent games were played with the Proven Girls Academy in the ISSA Construction 2022 Reinas Cup.

“I call upon Jamaicans to stand up to this bulging monster called crime and fight against what now seems to be a passive acceptance of it,” said JFF president Michael Ricketts. “We are losing so many young and industrious people to gun violence. Jedine did everything right and was making big strides to brighten her future when her life was snuffed out. Profound condolences to her family, friends, teammates, and the St Thomas Football Association. Please stay strong in these challenging times.”