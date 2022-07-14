JFF condemns reported racial abuse of Reggae Girl Trudi Carter | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
JFF condemns reported racial abuse of Reggae Girl Trudi Carter
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Trudi Carter (Photo: Instagram via cartabaps_18)

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has moved swiftly to condemn the reported racial abuse on social media of Reggae Girl Trudi Carter, following Jamaica’s 4-0 drubbing of Haiti on Monday in the Concacaf Women’s Championship.

The win saw Jamaica qualifying for a second straight FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In a statement on Wednesday, the JFF stated that Carter suffered the abuse on Instagram following the match.

“The Jamaica Football Federation would like to reiterate in no uncertain manner that there is no place for racism, discrimination or abuse within or outside the game of football,” JFF said.

“We are incensed that national player Trudi Carter was the subject of racial abuse on Instagram, after she played so well to ensure that Jamaica qualified for successive Women’s World Cups,” the statement added.

The JFF said it “stands in full support of our players and will do all possible to ensure their protection and well-being”.

The Federation said Concacaf is aware of the reported abuse of Carter who had an outstanding game for the Reggae Girlz. She scored the opening goal in the 26th minute before serving up a brilliant cross that was headed home by Drew Spence in the 79th minute.

Captain Khadija Shaw scored a brace in the 50th and 70th minutes.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand.

